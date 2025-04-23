Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

