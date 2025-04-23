Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after acquiring an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.39.

SWKS stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

