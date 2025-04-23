Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

