Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

