Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,380 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,923,000 after buying an additional 102,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 10,138.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 283,014 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $113,568,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

