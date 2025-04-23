Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,877 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after buying an additional 77,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $66,933,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

