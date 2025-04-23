Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,179 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $119,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 403,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

