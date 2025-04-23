Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $7.56 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

