Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $7.63 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 810.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

