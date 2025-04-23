Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $7.66 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 529,041 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRA Group Stock Performance
Shares of PRAA opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
