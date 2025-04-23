Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $8.39 Million Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 709,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 9.52%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.