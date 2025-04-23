Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $8.49 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $601.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

