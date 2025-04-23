Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of DEI opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

