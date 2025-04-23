Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 274,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 360,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter.

PTIN opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

