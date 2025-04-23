Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

