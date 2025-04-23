Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.31% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000.

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

