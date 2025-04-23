Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,340,000 after buying an additional 145,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

