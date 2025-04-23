Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.