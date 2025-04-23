Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

