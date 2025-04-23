Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Organogenesis worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.79. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.