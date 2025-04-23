Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.