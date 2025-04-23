Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 55,011 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cricut by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $911.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,356,061.79. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,759 shares of company stock worth $1,397,681. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

