Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,968,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Denison Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DNN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.