Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of 163.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.