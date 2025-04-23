Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,162.69 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

