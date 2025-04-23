Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Tilly’s worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 230.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

