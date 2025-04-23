Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

