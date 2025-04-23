Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Movado Group worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Movado Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.92. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.62 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.