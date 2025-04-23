Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

NYSE OSK opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

