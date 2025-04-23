Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $208.66.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.