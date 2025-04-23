Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.90 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

