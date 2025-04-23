Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

