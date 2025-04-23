Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 583,153 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

