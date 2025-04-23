Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

