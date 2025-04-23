Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,002 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $467.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

