Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 97,800 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.