Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,275,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in PG&E were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,625,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,385,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,842,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,116,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,443,000 after buying an additional 681,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 3.7 %

PCG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

