Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $664.04 million, a PE ratio of 728.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

