Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFIN Q2 Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

TFIN opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

