Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AEM Q1 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.00.

TSE:AEM opened at C$167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$84.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total transaction of C$787,455.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

