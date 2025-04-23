Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ur-Energy Q1 Earnings

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 661,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 494,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

