Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $127.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Revvity traded as low as $89.57 and last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 67414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVTY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Revvity by 15,023.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.