Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,749 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

