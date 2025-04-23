Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,064 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

MEAR opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

