Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

