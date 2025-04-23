Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 12,867 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,156 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,714 shares of company stock worth $1,745,634 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.