Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,296 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,944,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 263,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.4 %

MBLY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

