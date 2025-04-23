Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,831 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.41.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

