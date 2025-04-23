Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 22,967 Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 335,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE MSDL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

