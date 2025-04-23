Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,536,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after purchasing an additional 835,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 724,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610,790 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,053,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

